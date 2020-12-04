 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events (Dec. 5, 2020)
View Comments
Get Out Today

Today's events (Dec. 5, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}
Six Flags Holiday in the Park lights.jpg

Visitors walk past a light display at Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great America in 2019. The event is back for its third season, with some COVID-19 restrictions.

 Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder

Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. This year’s event features lots and lots of lights, open-air holiday shows and special food offerings. Note: The theme park’s rides are NOT operating. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20, plus Dec. 21-23 and 26-30). Admission is $19.99; advance reservations are required. Parking is free. www.sixflags.com

Here are two music shows to stream tonight: The band Lunde performs at 7 p.m. for a Kenosha Creative Space fundraiser. To catch the concert, go to either the Kenosha Creative Space or Lunde Facebook page for the link. Also tonight, at 8, the jam band Cactii is performing a three-set live streaming show called “Home For the Holidays.” Go to Cactii’s page on Facebook to join the live stream at 8 p.m.

The Racine Zoo is hosting a Wonderland of Lights, a drive-through tour of lighted displays. Visitors drive through the zoo grounds and see light displays of decorated trees, holiday characters and a 96-foot tunnel with “an incredible show of dynamic designs.” 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. The cost is $5 per person (cash or credit card accepted at the gate only); free for children 2 and younger. www.racinezoo.org

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Assembly GOP COVID-19 Package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert