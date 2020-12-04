Today's events (Dec. 5, 2020)

Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. This year’s event features lots and lots of lights, open-air holiday shows and special food offerings. Note: The theme park’s rides are NOT operating. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20, plus Dec. 21-23 and 26-30). Admission is $19.99; advance reservations are required. Parking is free. www.sixflags.com

Here are two music shows to stream tonight: The band Lunde performs at 7 p.m. for a Kenosha Creative Space fundraiser. To catch the concert, go to either the Kenosha Creative Space or Lunde Facebook page for the link. Also tonight, at 8, the jam band Cactii is performing a three-set live streaming show called “Home For the Holidays.” Go to Cactii’s page on Facebook to join the live stream at 8 p.m.