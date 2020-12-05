Today's events (Dec. 6, 2020)

Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. This year’s event features lots and lots of lights, open-air holiday shows and special food offerings. Note: The theme park’s rides are NOT operating. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (Dec. 6, 12-13 and 19-20, plus Dec. 21-23 and 26-30). Admission is $19.99; advance reservations are required. Parking is free. www.sixflags.com

The Racine Zoo is hosting a Wonderland of Lights, a drive-through tour of lighted displays. Visitors drive through the zoo grounds and see light displays of decorated trees, holiday characters and a 96-foot tunnel with “an incredible show of dynamic designs.” 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. The cost is $5 per person (cash or credit card accepted at the gate only); free for children 2 and younger. www.racinezoo.org.