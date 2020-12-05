 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events (Dec. 6, 2020)
View Comments
Get Out Today

Today's events (Dec. 6, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}
Six Flags Holiday in the Park Santa.jpg

A giant Santa Claus figure greets and/or frightens visitors at Holiday in the Park in 2019. The event is open for its third year at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill.

 Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder

Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. This year’s event features lots and lots of lights, open-air holiday shows and special food offerings. Note: The theme park’s rides are NOT operating. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (Dec. 6, 12-13 and 19-20, plus Dec. 21-23 and 26-30). Admission is $19.99; advance reservations are required. Parking is free. www.sixflags.com

The Racine Zoo is hosting a Wonderland of Lights, a drive-through tour of lighted displays. Visitors drive through the zoo grounds and see light displays of decorated trees, holiday characters and a 96-foot tunnel with “an incredible show of dynamic designs.” 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. The cost is $5 per person (cash or credit card accepted at the gate only); free for children 2 and younger. www.racinezoo.org.

The Carthage College dance show “Flying & Falling,” directed by Stacy Pottinger, is available for free live streaming at 3 p.m. today (Dec. 6). The show will also include a behind-the-scenes discussion about the process as the dancers and choreographers watch and discuss their pieces. There is no registration, and the show will launch in real time. To watch “Flying & Falling” from home, head to www.carthage.edu/multimedia.

Tune in tonight: Have yourself “A Holly Dolly Christmas.” It’s an hourlong special in which country music legend Dolly Parton performs faith-themed hymns and light-hearted holiday classics while sharing a few personal Christmas stories. (7:30 p.m., CBS).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Assembly GOP COVID-19 Package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert