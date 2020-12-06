Today's events (Dec. 7, 2020)

It’s Pearl Harbor Day, an annual day of remembrance for those who lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941, during the surprise attack from Japan on the Pearl Harbor Navy base in Hawaii. The United States declared war on Japan the next day, and the U.S. entered World War II. Take a few moments today to pay tribute to those who lost their lives fighting for this country and for those who continue to serve today.

The historic Durkee Mansion and the chapel at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., are decorated for the Christmas season and open for private tours. Tours are available weekdays through Jan. 6. The cost is $25 for a one-hour timeslot for up to 10 people. Note: Walk-ins are not available. Reserve a time in advance by calling 262-925-8040 or online at www.kempercenter.com. COVID-19 rules: Everyone must wear masks while in the buildings. However, masks may be removed while taking family photos with the holiday decorations. A virtual tour of the decorated Durkee Mansion is available online at www.kempercenter.com.