Today's events (Dec. 7, 2020)

It’s Pearl Harbor Day, an annual day of remembrance for those who lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941, during the surprise attack from Japan on the Pearl Harbor Navy base in Hawaii. The United States declared war on Japan the next day, and the U.S. entered World War II. Take a few moments today to pay tribute to those who lost their lives fighting for this country and for those who continue to serve today.
The historic Durkee Mansion and the chapel at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., are decorated for the Christmas season and open for private tours. Tours are available weekdays through Jan. 6. The cost is $25 for a one-hour timeslot for up to 10 people. Note: Walk-ins are not available. Reserve a time in advance by calling 262-925-8040 or online at www.kempercenter.com. COVID-19 rules: Everyone must wear masks while in the buildings. However, masks may be removed while taking family photos with the holiday decorations. A virtual tour of the decorated Durkee Mansion is available online at www.kempercenter.com.
Who loves free stuff? We love free stuff! Holiday Magic is back for its 39th year at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago. The event is open 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through Dec. 20, plus Dec. 26-31. Here’s a bonus: On Mondays and Tuesdays in December through Dec. 22, admission to the zoo is free. Visitors can stroll along the zoo’s many pathways, lit with more than a million twinkling LED lights, including through the 600-foot-long Tunnel of Lights. Tickets must be reserved at CZS.org for all days, including on free admission days.
Tune in tonight: The Canadian medical drama series “Nurses” makes its U.S. premiere. The show follows the professional and personal lives of five newbie nurses working on the front lines of a busy Toronto hospital. (9 p.m., NBC).
