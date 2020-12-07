Today's events (Dec. 8, 2020)

It’s Brownie Day ... the dessert, not the Girl Scout organization. The best way to celebrate Brownie Day, naturally, is to hunker down over a big ol’ slice (or two) of rich chocolate goodness. The perfect pairing is a warm, gooey brownie and vanilla ice cream, but perhaps you prefer your brownie with peanut butter. Or a tall glass of chocolate milk. Enjoy!
The historic Durkee Mansion and the chapel at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., are decorated for the Christmas season and open for private tours. Tours are available weekdays through Jan. 6. The cost is $25 for a one-hour timeslot for up to 10 people. Note: Walk-ins are not available. Reserve a time in advance by calling 262-925-8040 or online at www.kempercenter.com. COVID-19 rules: Everyone must wear masks while in the buildings. However, masks may be removed while taking family photos with the holiday decorations. A virtual tour of the decorated Durkee Mansion is available online at www.kempercenter.com.
Who loves free stuff? We love free stuff! Holiday Magic is back for its 39th year at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago. The event is open 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through Dec. 20, plus Dec. 26-31. Here’s a bonus: On Mondays and Tuesdays in December through Dec. 22, admission to the zoo is free. Visitors can stroll along the zoo’s many pathways, lit with more than a million twinkling LED lights, including through the 600-foot-long Tunnel of Lights. Tickets must be reserved at CZS.org for all days, including on free admission days.
Tune in tonight: Are you ready for some football? Because of COVID-19-related game delays, the NFL is playing a rare Tuesday night game. The Dallas Cowboys visit the Baltimore Ravens, so get your game night snacks ready. 7:05 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network.
