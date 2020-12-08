Today's events (Dec. 9, 2020)

If you love pastries, then your day is about to get all the more delicious! Today is Pastry Day, so if you ever needed an excuse to grab a croissant for breakfast, go for it!
The Racine Zoo is hosting a Wonderland of Lights, a drive-through tour of lighted displays. Visitors drive through the zoo grounds and see light displays of decorated trees, holiday characters and a 96-foot tunnel with “an incredible show of dynamic designs.” Open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays through Jan. 3 (including Christmas Day). The cost is $5 per person (cash or credit card accepted at the gate only); free for children 2 and younger. Note: This is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed. Masks are not required. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org.
The historic Durkee Mansion and the chapel at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., are decorated for the Christmas season and open for private tours. Tours are available weekdays through Jan. 6. The cost is $25 for a one-hour timeslot for up to 10 people. Note: Walk-ins are not available. Reserve a time in advance by calling 262-925-8040 or online at www.kempercenter.com. COVID-19 rules: Everyone must wear masks while in the buildings. However, masks may be removed while taking family photos with the holiday decorations. A virtual tour of the decorated Durkee Mansion is available online at www.kempercenter.com.
Tune in tonight: Watch Clark Griswold wannabes jack up their electric bills and get their shine on while hoping that their epic illuminated displays earn them a big cash prizes when “The Great Christmas Light Fight” returns with back-to-back episodes. (7 p.m., ABC).
