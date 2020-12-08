Today's events (Dec. 9, 2020)

If you love pastries, then your day is about to get all the more delicious! Today is Pastry Day, so if you ever needed an excuse to grab a croissant for breakfast, go for it!

The Racine Zoo is hosting a Wonderland of Lights, a drive-through tour of lighted displays. Visitors drive through the zoo grounds and see light displays of decorated trees, holiday characters and a 96-foot tunnel with “an incredible show of dynamic designs.” Open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays through Jan. 3 (including Christmas Day). The cost is $5 per person (cash or credit card accepted at the gate only); free for children 2 and younger. Note: This is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed. Masks are not required. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org.