Today's events (Feb. 1, 2021)

It’s Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, so create the breakfast of champions by crafting an ice cream sundae with breakfast toppings like crunchy cereal and maple syrup. Baby, it’s cold outside! Warm up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations. The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info/

With fresh snow on the ground, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy this winter wonderland. There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Tune in tonight: Brace yourself. The first responders of “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” team up for a heart-pounding crossover event tonight. The action begins on “9-1-1” when members of the Los Angeles crew prepare for an out-of-state mission. In the next hour, a wildfire spreads across Texas and teenagers trapped at a campground need to be rescued. (7 and 8 p.m., Fox).

