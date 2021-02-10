Today's events (Feb. 10, 2021)

It’s Umbrella Day, but we’ve been busier lately using shovels. Still, it’s never a bad idea to be prepared for all kinds of weather.
Bundle up and head to the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), which is hosting a “Winter Animals Scavenger Hunt” through Feb. 28. The building is still closed, but instructions and scavenger hunt sheets are available at the building’s front door. One participant who posts a photo of their adventure will be randomly selected at the end of February to win a prize. To participate, post a photo of yourself (or your family member, friend or pet) doing the scavenger hunt to Facebook or Instagram and tag Pringle Nature Center by Feb. 28. You may also email your photo to naturalist@pringlenc.org. This event is free and self-guided; no registration required. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/winteranimals.
While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside has virtual art exhibitions available online. The UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles. uwp.edu/rita.
Tune in tonight: “Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage” is a powerful new documentary that explores the history and impact of America’s first Black military pilots. (7 p.m., History Channel).