 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events (Feb. 10, 2021)
View Comments
Go Today

Today's events (Feb. 10, 2021)

{{featured_button_text}}
Umbrella Day

Happy Umbrella Day!

It’s Umbrella Day, but we’ve been busier lately using shovels. Still, it’s never a bad idea to be prepared for all kinds of weather.

Bundle up and head to the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), which is hosting a “Winter Animals Scavenger Hunt” through Feb. 28. The building is still closed, but instructions and scavenger hunt sheets are available at the building’s front door. One participant who posts a photo of their adventure will be randomly selected at the end of February to win a prize. To participate, post a photo of yourself (or your family member, friend or pet) doing the scavenger hunt to Facebook or Instagram and tag Pringle Nature Center by Feb. 28. You may also email your photo to naturalist@pringlenc.org. This event is free and self-guided; no registration required. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/winteranimals.

While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside has virtual art exhibitions available online. The UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles. uwp.edu/rita.

Tune in tonight: “Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage” is a powerful new documentary that explores the history and impact of America’s first Black military pilots. (7 p.m., History Channel).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court
Crime & Courts

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court

Keeping tabs on Rittenhouse while his case proceeds through the system is paramount, prosecutors say. "In a criminal case as serious as this one, it is critically important that the court be able to monitor the defendant's whereabouts at all times," a motion filed Wednesday after Rittenhouse was found to not be staying at his listed address. "After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Driver survives 70-foot plunge off Wisconsin interchange

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert