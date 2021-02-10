Today's events (Feb. 10, 2021)

Bundle up and head to the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), which is hosting a “Winter Animals Scavenger Hunt” through Feb. 28. The building is still closed, but instructions and scavenger hunt sheets are available at the building’s front door. One participant who posts a photo of their adventure will be randomly selected at the end of February to win a prize. To participate, post a photo of yourself (or your family member, friend or pet) doing the scavenger hunt to Facebook or Instagram and tag Pringle Nature Center by Feb. 28. You may also email your photo to naturalist@pringlenc.org. This event is free and self-guided; no registration required. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/winteranimals.