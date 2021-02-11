Today's events (Feb. 11, 2021)

It’s Fat Thursday, which, for some of us, is just another Thursday as we struggle to back away from the doughnuts. On this day — the last Thursday before Lent begins — people eat rich, decadent foods (like doughnuts!) before giving it all up for Lent.

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Winter Animals Scavenger Hunt” event through Feb. 28. Instructions and scavenger hunt sheets are available at the building’s front door. One participant who posts a photo of their adventure will be randomly selected at the end of February to win a prize. This event is free and self-guided; no registration required. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/winteranimals.

With all this snow on the ground, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy this winter wonderland. There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Tune in tonight: Remember the intrepid FBI trainee played by Jodie Foster in the oh-so-creepy film “Silence of the Lambs”? Now, Rebecca Breeds takes on the title role in “Clarice.” The series has her working as a member of the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program. (9 p.m., CBS).

