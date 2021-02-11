 Skip to main content
Today's events (Feb. 11, 2021)
Today's events (Feb. 11, 2021)

SHOW FEATURES - SLEDDING

David Howe laughs as he makes his way down the hill at Washington Park during a previous winter. The park attracts sledders of all ages every season.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

It’s Fat Thursday, which, for some of us, is just another Thursday as we struggle to back away from the doughnuts. On this day — the last Thursday before Lent begins — people eat rich, decadent foods (like doughnuts!) before giving it all up for Lent.

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Winter Animals Scavenger Hunt” event through Feb. 28. Instructions and scavenger hunt sheets are available at the building’s front door. One participant who posts a photo of their adventure will be randomly selected at the end of February to win a prize. This event is free and self-guided; no registration required. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/winteranimals.

With all this snow on the ground, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy this winter wonderland. There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Tune in tonight: Remember the intrepid FBI trainee played by Jodie Foster in the oh-so-creepy film “Silence of the Lambs”? Now, Rebecca Breeds takes on the title role in “Clarice.” The series has her working as a member of the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program. (9 p.m., CBS).

