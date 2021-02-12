Today's events (Feb. 12, 2021)

Happy Darwin Day, a time to celebrate Charles Robert Darwin and his theory of evolution. Now go out and learn something today!

Looking for live music tonight? Head Downtown to The Vault, 625 57th St., which is hosting “A Little Nite Music,” featuring contemporary and standard music revolving around love. “A Little Nite Music” starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 (single) or $25 (couple), available at thevault625.ticketleap.com.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., features self-proclaimed “old soul” comedian Vince Acevedo. 8 p.m. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com. Note: There is also an 8 p.m. show on Saturday.

Tinseltown, 7101 70th Court, is showing the “Pretty in Pink 35th Anniversary,” with Molly Ringwald, Andrew McCarthy and — of course — Jon Cryer as Duckie. Isn’t that romantic? The film will be shown at 7 p.m. today and Sunday. Tickets are $11.50 (plus fees) at www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.