Today's events (Feb. 13, 2021)

It’s Valentine’s Day Eve ... and it’s also Tortellini Day, because the round, filled pouches are the most romantic member of the pasta family.

Indulge your love of art by visiting the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., which has a new display, featuring nine solo exhibitions with a variety of work by Wisconsin artists. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

The Lemon Street Gallery, 4610 Sheridan Road, is hosting a “heART” show through Feb. 14. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Call 262-605-4745 or visit www.lemonstreetgallery.org.

And in Racine, the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts features “Watercolor Wisconsin.” The popular annual show runs through April 24 and showcases 98 works by 78 Wisconsin artists. Kenosha artists with works in this exhibit are Don Hinrichs, Diane Levesque, Carlotta Miller and Greg Uttech. The museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more details, go to ramart.org.

Kenosha Creative Space, 604 57th St., is hosting “All We Need Is Love,” starting at 6 p.m. Violet Wilder performs first, followed by 3 A.M. Saints (Daniel Thompson). There will also be an Open Jam. There will be limited in-person attendance; the event will also stream live on the Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page.

