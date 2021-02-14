 Skip to main content
Today's events (Feb. 14, 2021)
Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day! Do something sweet for someone else — and for yourself. We suggest eating lots of dark chocolate! It’s also Book Giving Day, which is a great way to celebrate the book lover in your life (including yourself).

Snuggle with your sweetie at Tinseltown theater, 7101 70th Court, and enjoy some ‘80s nostalgia at a showing of the “Pretty in Pink 35th Anniversary,” with Molly Ringwald, Andrew McCarthy and — of course — Jon Cryer as Duckie. The 1986 John Hughes film tells the story of a working class teen (Ringwald) in a Chicago Suburb who falls for a rich guy (McCarthy) while her best friend Duckie secretly pines for her. Oh, the teen angst! 7 p.m. Tickets are $11.50 (plus fees) at www.cinemark.com.

Take your Valentine on the road to score some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs! The Cream Puff Drive-Thru offers Cocoa Cream Puffs and pink Strawberry Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. The cost is $14 for a three-pack and $25 for a six-pack. You can order in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com.

