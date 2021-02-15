Today's events (Feb. 15, 2021)

While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews and music. The series continues with Laura Rexroth. Rexroth, director of bands, discusses highlights of UW-Parkside bands, the music program and performances through audio and video clips. 7 p.m. Also online, the UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display through April 22. For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.

Looking for a way to stay warm AND get out of the house? Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).

Tune in tonight: Kevin James returns to series television in “The Crew.” He plays a NASCAR crew chief for a fictional racing team that swerves off track when a young new female boss steps in and tries to shake things up. (Netflix).

