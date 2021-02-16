Today's events (Feb. 16, 2021)

It’s Almond Day, so enjoy a handful (or more) of the healthy nuts. There are several varieties available, including smoked, honey roasted, sriracha, jalapeno, ranch or barbecue flavored almonds. Enjoy!

Looking for a way to stay warm AND get out of the house? Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).

For more indoor entertainment, head to the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Nine solo exhibitions featuring a variety of work by Wisconsin artists open today, on display through March 21. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

Tune in tonight: Funny guy Kenan Thompson graduates from “Saturday Night Live” to his own, self-titled sitcom. In “Kenan,” he plays a widowed dad who is juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising two girls. (7:30 p.m., NBC).

