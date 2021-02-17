Today's events (Feb. 17, 2021)

It’s Random Acts of Kindness Day, so be nice. Kindness can take many forms, from shoveling your neighbor’s driveway to bringing your co-worker a cup of their favorite coffee. Remember our motto: Live every day like it’s Random Acts of Kindness Day!

Bundle up and head to the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), which is hosting a “Winter Animals Scavenger Hunt” through Feb. 28. The building is still closed, but instructions and scavenger hunt sheets are available at the building’s front door. One participant who posts a photo of their adventure will be randomly selected at the end of February to win a prize. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/winteranimals.

While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside has virtual art exhibitions available online. The UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles. uwp.edu/rita.

Tune in tonight: Hosted by Will Smith, “Amend: The Fight for America” is a documentary series that explores the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which, in 1868, promised liberty and equal protection for all persons. (Netflix).

