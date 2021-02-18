Today's events (Feb. 18, 2021)

It’s Drink Wine Day ... which is a great way to celebrate a Thursday in February. But wait, there’s more!
Drink Wine Day also goes well with today’s celebration of Pluto Day. (Not Mickey Mouse’s dog; this day celebrates our far-off solar system neighbor). We grew up with a solar system that had nine planets in it. And that’s how we like it. Then one day, the powers that be decided that designating Pluto as a planet was just wrong, and our most distant friend in the solar system suddenly was told he wasn’t good enough for the planet club anymore and would forever be considered a “dwarf planet.” So raise your wine glass and toast Pluto Day, which celebrates the discovery of Pluto in 1930, when it was designated as a planet ... and that’s how it should have stayed!
With all this snow on the ground, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy this winter wonderland. There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.
Tune in tonight: A twisted, real-life crime is the focus of “The Widower,” a three-part series that takes viewers behind the scenes of a decade-long investigation into Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife Sharon. (9 p.m., NBC).