Today's events (Feb. 18, 2021)

Drink Wine Day also goes well with today’s celebration of Pluto Day. (Not Mickey Mouse’s dog; this day celebrates our far-off solar system neighbor). We grew up with a solar system that had nine planets in it. And that’s how we like it. Then one day, the powers that be decided that designating Pluto as a planet was just wrong, and our most distant friend in the solar system suddenly was told he wasn’t good enough for the planet club anymore and would forever be considered a “dwarf planet.” So raise your wine glass and toast Pluto Day, which celebrates the discovery of Pluto in 1930, when it was designated as a planet ... and that’s how it should have stayed!