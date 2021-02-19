Today's events (Feb. 19, 2021)

February is Library Lovers’ Month and, lucky for us, the Kenosha Public Library branches are open today. The Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., and Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info/

The KUSD production of “Dear Elizabeth” at Tremper High School is available for online streaming at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., features Nathan “Tricky” Allen tonight at 8. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com. Note: There is also an 8 p.m. show on Saturday.

Muppet madness: The long wait is over. Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and more return as “The Muppet Show” becomes available for streaming. (Disney+).

