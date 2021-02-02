Today's events (Feb. 2, 2021)

It’s Groundhog Day — the one day of the year the rodent gets media attention — which means we’re all waiting to see if he (or she) sees his shadow and give us six more weeks of winter. Celebrate the holiday with Bill Murray, who stars in the 1993 comedy “Groundhog Day” (7 and 9:30 p.m., AMC).

It’s also Tater Tot Day, and nothing chases away the winter blues like a plate of hot, greasy Tater Tots. Need more excitement? Top your tots with bacon and cheese!

The Milwaukee County Zoo’s Groundhog Day goes virtual this year. The zoo’s resident groundhog, Gordy, will make his expert weather prediction livestreamed on the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Facebook Page at 9 a.m., before the zoo opens. Fans are encouraged to tune in from the warmth and comfort of their homes to enjoy the festivities virtually. The ceremony will take place in the Northwestern Mutual Family Farm, hosted by “Zookeeper Joe,” sharing his animal facts and fun with followers. Find out more on the zoo’s Facebook page.