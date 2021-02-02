Today's events (Feb. 2, 2021)

It’s Groundhog Day — the one day of the year the rodent gets media attention — which means we’re all waiting to see if he (or she) sees his shadow and give us six more weeks of winter. Celebrate the holiday with Bill Murray, who stars in the 1993 comedy “Groundhog Day” (7 and 9:30 p.m., AMC).
It’s also Tater Tot Day, and nothing chases away the winter blues like a plate of hot, greasy Tater Tots. Need more excitement? Top your tots with bacon and cheese!
The Milwaukee County Zoo’s Groundhog Day goes virtual this year. The zoo’s resident groundhog, Gordy, will make his expert weather prediction livestreamed on the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Facebook Page at 9 a.m., before the zoo opens. Fans are encouraged to tune in from the warmth and comfort of their homes to enjoy the festivities virtually. The ceremony will take place in the Northwestern Mutual Family Farm, hosted by “Zookeeper Joe,” sharing his animal facts and fun with followers. Find out more on the zoo’s Facebook page.
With fresh snow on the ground, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy this winter wonderland. There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.
He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.
Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.
Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.
It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.