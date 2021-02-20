 Skip to main content
Today's events (Feb. 20, 2021)
Puppy

Show this pup some love on Love Your Pet Day today.

It’s Love Your Pet Day ... but isn’t that EVERY day? Give Mr. Whiskers an extra hug from us.

The bluegrass group Flat Creek Highway performs starting at 9 this morning at “Biscuits and Bluegrass” at Benders, 409 E Northwater St. in Silver Lake. As the name implies, this is a biscuits and gravy breakfast. Flat Creek Highway also performs online starting at 7 p.m. as part of the “Into The Space” concert series hosted by Kenosha Creative Space.

More live, local music: The group Indigo Canyon performs starting at 9 p.m., at Union Park Tavern, 4620 Eighth Ave., and a band called Grateful Dead Nite is playing — you guessed it! — Grateful Dead tunes at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. That show starts at 7 p.m.

Indulge your love of art by visiting the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., which has a new display, featuring nine solo exhibitions with a variety of work by Wisconsin artists. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

