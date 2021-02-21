 Skip to main content
Today's events (Feb. 21, 2021)
breakfast on plate

Kenosha Restaurant Week is a great time to go out for breakfast, lunch and dinner and sample special menu offerings.

February is Hot Breakfast Month, and you can find plenty of breakfast options at local restaurants. And 51 local eateries are offering specials during Kenosha Restaurant Week, running through Feb. 28. Find details on breakfast offerings and other specials online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

Get outside and enjoy this winter wonderland! In the City of Kenosha, popular sledding hills include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, and Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive, which has a steep hill with views of the Carthage College campus. The “Mount Olympus” of sledding hills in Kenosha County is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

The KUSD production of “Dear Elizabeth” at Tremper High School is available for online streaming at 7:30 tonight. The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets

