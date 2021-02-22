Today's events (Feb. 22, 2021)

It’s Margarita Day, which you can take with a grain or salt! The holiday inspired a fun way to give back to your community while also enjoying Kenosha Restaurant Week. Two Restaurant Week venues — El Camino Kitchen and La Fogata Mexican Grill — are donating $1 from each margarita sold today to the Shalom Center and the Sharing Center. Local eateries offer Restaurant Week specials through Feb. 28, for dine-in and carryout. You can find more information online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews and music. The series continues tonight with Alvaro Garcia. UW-Parkside’s symphony director and associate dean, Garcia looks back at a year of creativity and innovation in music at UW-Parkside. 7 p.m. Also online, the UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display through April 22. For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.

Tune in tonight: Eleven contestants are ready to whip up all kinds of sweet treats in a new season of “Spring Baking Championship.” The good news is that watching the show from your sofa does not lead to extra calories ... at least, we HOPE not! (8 p.m., Food Network).

