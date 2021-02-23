Today's events (Feb. 23, 2021)

It’s Curling is Cool Day, celebrating a Scottish game developed in the 1500s that the Canadians seem to be exceedingly good at (if Winter Olympic Games are anything to go by). Curling involves launching a stone on ice and sweeping the ice in its path as it attempts to land on a target and dislodge your competitors’ rocks. Closer to home, find out more about the sport by visiting the Racine Curling Club’s website, racinecurlingclub.com.

It’s also Banana Bread Day, and, reportedly (not in our house), people have been baking LOTS of banana bread at home during the coronavirus pandemic. If you’re not looking forward to baking anything at home today, check out the many specials available for dining in or for takeout during Kenosha Restaurant Week, running through Sunday. You can find more information online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

Tune in tonight: Ready for a “Tool Time” reunion? In “Assembly Required,” Tim Allen and Richard Karn, who starred together in “Home Improvement,” welcome talented makers who compete to create mind-blowing builds. (9 p.m., History).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.