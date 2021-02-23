Today's events (Feb. 24, 2021)

It's Tortilla Chip Day ... and don't skimp on the guacamole! You can find tortilla chips and guacamole among the many specials available for dining in or for takeout during Kenosha Restaurant Week, running through Sunday. Find more information online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.
- With the weather warming up this week, it's a great time to get out of the house. Enjoy a walk along Kenosha's lakefront and then visit the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., which has a new display, featuring nine solo exhibitions with a variety of work by Wisconsin artists. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
- Tune in tonight: “I help the dogs no one else will,” declares Oakland dog trainer Jas Leverette in “Canine Intervention.” The new series follows Leverette as he uses his distinctive methods to help pooches — and their owners — correct a variety of behavioral issues so they can lead a harmonious life. (Netflix).