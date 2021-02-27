Today's events (Feb. 27, 2021)

It’s Polar Bear Day, and they should be enjoying all this snow on the ground. Though it is melting at a fast clip. Sorry, bears.

It’s also Real Bread Week, celebrating the wonder of bread ... glorious, crusty bread! You can find great bread — and other carbs — among the many specials available for dining in or for takeout during Kenosha Restaurant Week, running through Sunday. Find more information online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., is featuring comedian Greg Schwem tonight. 8 p.m. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

Cat’s Meow, a modernized early rock ‘n’ roll quartet that throws some love to B sides of rocking music from the 1950s era, is performing tonight at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. The music starts at 9 p.m.; doors open at 8 p.m. Admission is $7; masks are required.

