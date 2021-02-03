Todays' events (Feb. 3, 2021)

Here’s a sweet way to celebrate a Wednesday in February: It’s Carrot Cake Day. And you can definitely count this dessert as a vegetable serving on your 2021 diet. Trust us.

Mark Paffrath hosts an online Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night. To perform, call, text or Facebook message him for a time slot. (To contact Paffrath, search “Mark Paffrath” on www.facebook.com.)

With fresh snow on the ground, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy this winter wonderland. There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Tune in tonight: The big game is quickly approaching, which means Super Bowl TV ads. Hosted by Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah, the special “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021” is pegged to an interactive countdown, with viewers voting for their favorite ad from the past 20 years. Also: a preview of what to expect this year. (7 p.m., CBS).

