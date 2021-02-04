 Skip to main content
Today's events (Feb. 4, 2021)
Today's events (Feb. 4, 2021)

sweater day

Happy Sweater Day!

It's Sweater Day, and we recommend pulling on a warm, fluffy one as the weather turns more frigid. It's also Homemade Soup Day, so warm up with a bowl of grandma's chicken noodle soup. We hear it's good for the soul.

  • The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Winter Animals Scavenger Hunt” event through Feb. 28. Instructions and scavenger hunt sheets are available at the building’s front door. One participant who posts a photo of their adventure will be randomly selected at the end of February to win a prize. This event is free and self-guided; no registration required. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/winteranimals.
  • With fresh snow on the ground, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy this winter wonderland. There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.
  • Tune in tonight: As the final season of “Last Man Standing” continues, Mike regrets convincing Joe (guest star Jay Leno) to use his inheritance money to buy a classic jeep when he realizes how he intends to restore it. (8:30 p.m., Fox).
