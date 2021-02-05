Today's events (Feb. 5, 2021)

Before you do anything today, make sure to take a few moments to celebrate World Nutella Day. Indulge your love for the chocolate hazelnut spread ... on toast, on a cracker or straight out of the jar!

Baby, it’s cold outside! Bundle up and head to Lake Geneva for some cold-weather excitement at the 26th annual Winterfest, continuing through Sunday. The main attractions are the 11 snow sculptures, created for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. They can be viewed on the lakefront near the Riviera Ballroom. Eleven snow-sculpting teams from across the U.S. are hard at work, and all sculpting must be completed by 11 a.m. Saturday.

Also during Winterfest: Hand-carved ice sculptures will line the downtown streets of Lake Geneva starting this morning; from 4 to 6 p.m. today is the free Downtown Cocoa Crawl; and from 5 to 9 tonight, visitors can warm up around one of the bonfires on the Riviera Beach. Find event details online at www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest/

Looking for live music tonight? Head inside for Lunar Lizard, performing at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., or vocalist Ronnie Nyles, performing at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., features comedians Manny Acosta and Kate Brindle. 8 p.m. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com. Note: There is also an 8 p.m. show on Saturday.

