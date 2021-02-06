 Skip to main content
Today's events (Feb. 6, 2021)
Today's events (Feb. 6, 2021)

Winterfest logo.jpg

It’s Take Your Child to the Library Day and, lucky for us, the Kenosha Public Library branches are open today. The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are all open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info/

Baby, it’s cold outside! Bundle up and head to Lake Geneva for some cold-weather excitement at the 26th annual Winterfest, continuing through Sunday. The main attractions are the 11 snow sculptures, created for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. They can be viewed on the lakefront near the Riviera Ballroom. Eleven snow-sculpting teams from across the U.S. are hard at work, and all sculpting must be completed by 11 a.m. today.

Also during Winterfest: Hand-carved ice sculptures line the downtown streets of Lake Geneva and, from 5 to 9 tonight, visitors can warm up around one of the bonfires on the Riviera Beach. Find event details online at www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest/

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., features comedians Manny Acosta and Kate Brindle. 8 p.m. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

Tags

