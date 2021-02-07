Today's events (Feb. 7, 2021)

It’s Send a Card to a Friend Day, so get started on those Valentines!
Baby, it’s cold outside! Bundle up and head to Lake Geneva for some cold-weather excitement at the 26th annual Winterfest. The main attractions are the 11 snow sculptures, created for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. They can be viewed on the lakefront near the Riviera Ballroom. Also during Winterfest: Hand-carved ice sculptures line the downtown streets of Lake Geneva. Find event details at www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest/
There’s some sort of sporting event going on today. Perhaps you’ve heard of it? The Super Bowl? But if televised football isn’t your thing, head out to the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Nine solo exhibitions featuring a variety of work by Wisconsin artists open today, on display through March 21. Note: Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be no opening reception or refreshments. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
Tinseltown Theater, 7101 70th Court, is open today, showing recent releases including the Denzel Washington cop thriller “The Little Things,” Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as longtime spouses dealing with dementia in “Supernova” and Liam Neeson’s thriller “The Marksman.” www.cinemark.com.