Today's events (Feb. 8, 2021)
Today's events (Feb. 8, 2021)

{{featured_button_text}}

Dust off your windpipes, take a deep breath and get ready to belt out your appreciation for Opera Day. We hear singing loudly can ward off the cold, too, so get going on that aria.

While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews and music. The series kicks off today with Jack Purves and Kevin Gray. Theatre Arts student Purves and audio engineer Gray will reflect on their work live streaming dozens of events for the College of Arts and Humanities. 7 p.m. Also online, the UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display through April 22. For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.

Looking for a way to stay warm AND get out of the house? Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).

