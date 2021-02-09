Today's events (Feb. 9, 2021)

It’s Pizza Day! With so many toppings to choose from, it’s a snap to graze on pizza for 24 hours. Remember: Never skimp on the cheese.
Looking for a way to stay warm AND get out of the house? Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).
For more indoor entertainment, head to the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Nine solo exhibitions featuring a variety of work by Wisconsin artists open today, on display through March 21. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
Tune in tonight: “The Food That Built America” returns for its second delectable season. The documentary series delves into the history behind the titans who fought their way to the top of the food chain and the rivalries involving big brands such as Pizza Hut, Oreo, Kraft, McDonalds, Cheetos and more. (9 p.m., History Channel).