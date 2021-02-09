 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events (Feb. 9, 2021)
View Comments
Go Today

Today's events (Feb. 9, 2021)

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s Pizza Day! With so many toppings to choose from, it’s a snap to graze on pizza for 24 hours. Remember: Never skimp on the cheese.

Looking for a way to stay warm AND get out of the house? Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).

For more indoor entertainment, head to the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Nine solo exhibitions featuring a variety of work by Wisconsin artists open today, on display through March 21. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

Tune in tonight: “The Food That Built America” returns for its second delectable season. The documentary series delves into the history behind the titans who fought their way to the top of the food chain and the rivalries involving big brands such as Pizza Hut, Oreo, Kraft, McDonalds, Cheetos and more. (9 p.m., History Channel).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court
Crime & Courts

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court

Keeping tabs on Rittenhouse while his case proceeds through the system is paramount, prosecutors say. "In a criminal case as serious as this one, it is critically important that the court be able to monitor the defendant's whereabouts at all times," a motion filed Wednesday after Rittenhouse was found to not be staying at his listed address. "After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial.

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court
Crime & Courts

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court

Keeping tabs on Rittenhouse while his case proceeds through the system is paramount, prosecutors say. "In a criminal case as serious as this one, it is critically important that the court be able to monitor the defendant's whereabouts at all times," a motion filed Wednesday after Rittenhouse was found to not be staying at his listed address. "After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Governor & GOP Trade Pre-Budget Themes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert