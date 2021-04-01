Today's events for April 1

We wish we could say all this COVID-19 madness was just an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank, but, no, we are still battling the virus. When you do venture out of your home, wear a mask and practice that 6-foot social distancing guideline. This, too, shall pass. And if you want to prank your little brother today, go ahead and share some laughs. It’s Fun Day, which means it’s the perfect excuse to go a little nuts and enjoy some silliness today.
Here’s a great way to have some fun today: The Kenosha Public Museum live streams the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at 9:30 Wednesday mornings, broadcast through Facebook Live. Parents and grandparents can visit the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook Live page (@KPMKenosha) “to watch Mr. Nick and Ms. Caitlin sing a song and tell a story.” Tune in to discover the videos, either live or posted on the museum’s Facebook page. (The March 24 program was all about chickens!)
Tune in tonight: Fifteen culinary stars in training head to Portland, Ore., to serve up another spicy season of “Top Chef.” In a new twist, a collection of all-star winners, finalists and favorites will join a rotating judging panel to critique the contestants. (7 p.m., Bravo).