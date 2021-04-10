Today's events for April 10

Happy Sibling Day! It’s important to keep in touch, whether it’s in person or through Zoom, Skype, Facebook and good old-fashioned phone calls. Whatever you do, cherish your siblings through good times and bad ones, too. Remember: No one knows you as well as the annoying kid brother who shared a bedroom with you.

It’s also Golfer’s Day, which is perfect timing during the Masters Tournament, which continues through Sunday. And if you’re not glued to your TV watching the Masters, hit the links yourself. Local golf courses are open for the season, depending on the weather, of course.

Make sure to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave. For ideas on fun nature activities to do with your family in parks, including printable maps and other fun stuff, go to the Pringle Nature Center’s website, www.pringlenc.org/free.

Today is your final chance to visit the Racine Art Museum’s annual International Peeps Art Exhibition, featuring more than 130 entries — including pieces from local artists. The museum, 441 Main St. in downtown Racine, is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for youths (ages 12-18) and senior citizens and free for kids 11 and younger, with a paid adult admission. www.ramart.org. Note: Can’t make it in person to the show? Check out the virtual tour, available to watch on demand on Facebook, YouTube and the RAM website.

