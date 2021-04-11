Today's events for April 11

It’s Pet Day .... though, at our house and many others, it’s always Pet Day! This special day celebrates the joy pets bring into people’s lives and encourages people to adopt animals and give them happy, safe homes.
Hit the trail today for some Sunday fresh air and exercise:
The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Avenue, has a StoryWalk Trail, open through today. Participants read the featured story, “Little Owl’s Snow” by Divya Srinivasan, posted at points along a short hiking trail. You can find the trail route marked on the front door of the Nature Center. Pringle also offers free virtual Easter-themed activities on its website through April 11 at www.pringlenc.org/egg.
Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, also features a spring StoryWalk, with laminated pages from the children’s book “Our Yard is Full of Birds” by Anne Rockwell attached to posts along the nature trail. The 0.7-mile trail begins behind the Visitor Center (which is closed at this time). The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is no cost to hike, but a state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. Call 262-878-5601 for more information. Note: Dogs are not allowed on this trail.
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, also has a StoryWalk Trail, meandering through the woods. This trail is based on the children’s book “Taffy Time,” about two sisters who help their father collect maple sap and turn it into syrup. The trail is free, as is admission to Hawthorn Hollow. Donations are accepted. Hawthorn Hollow is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, go to hawthornhollow.org.