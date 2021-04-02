Today's events for April 2

In some households — OK, ours — it’s Peanut Butter and Jelly Day every day. But today is officially Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, 24 hours to celebrate the most popular sandwich in America. It’s the perfect breakfast, lunch or dinner and can be customized in so many ways. So slather on the grape, strawberry, orange marmalade, blackberry or any other form of jelly and pair it with creamy or extra crunchy peanut butter. Need more variation? Try chocolate peanut butter, peanut butter with cinnamon or the whipped version.

Head to the Racine Art Museum today to view entries in this year’s International Peeps Art Exhibition — you won’t believe the creative things people can do with marshmallow candies. This year’s show is the 12th Peeps exhibit at the museum and features 138 entries from across the country. Peeps are on display through April 10. Here’s a bonus: Admission is FREE to everyone the first Friday of each month. That’s today! The museum, 441 Main St. in downtown Racine, is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for youths (ages 12-18) and senior citizens and free for kids 11 and younger, with a paid adult admission. www.ramart.org.

If you’re looking for some thrills, tackle the Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. The aerial adventure park, opening for its third season today, features nine different obstacle courses of varying degrees of difficulty. The course is operating under COVID-19 guidelines. There are no walk-ins accepted. Reservations and waivers must be completed in advance of a visit. To make a reservation and for more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park

