Today's events for April 21

It’s Tea Day and even if that drink isn’t your ... cup of tea ... we love celebrating something every day. Tea itself comes in a wide variety of flavors and is served hot or cold. It’s been used for everything from a simple morning libation to the central element of social and religious rituals. To celebrate, set up an afternoon tea today at 3 p.m., complete with those cute little sandwiches and plenty of sweets. If you have a cute mug, now’s the time to use it.
- There are only a few days left to visit "Watercolor Wisconsin" at Racine's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. The popular annual show runs through April 24 and showcases 98 works by 78 Wisconsin artists. The museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more details, go to ramart.org.
- If you’re looking for a free place to explore with your family (or for a solo outing), head to the Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road near Milwaukee. The garden is open to the public for free walking from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Parking is also free. Note: There are no paths; wear sturdy shoes. And visitors are reminded NOT to climb on the sculptures. Getting there: The Lynden Sculpture Garden is about 50 miles north of Kenosha and can be reached via I-43, exit Brown Deer Road. Head west on Brown Deer Road (Highway 100) for about 0.8 miles. The sculpture garden is located on the south side of Brown Deer Road.
- Tune in tonight: “Sasquatch” is a three-part true-crime documentary that follows investigative journalist David Holthouse as he attempts to crack a bizarre, 25-year-old triple homicide in Northern California that some believe was the work of the mythical creature Bigfoot. The truth might be even scarier. (Hulu).