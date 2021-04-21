 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for April 21
View Comments
Go Today

Today's events for April 21

{{featured_button_text}}
Tea Day

It’s Tea Day and even if that drink isn’t your ... cup of tea ... we love celebrating something every day. Tea itself comes in a wide variety of flavors and is served hot or cold. It’s been used for everything from a simple morning libation to the central element of social and religious rituals. To celebrate, set up an afternoon tea today at 3 p.m., complete with those cute little sandwiches and plenty of sweets. If you have a cute mug, now’s the time to use it.

Turns out some people are very specific about their tea. Here are three mistakes you are probably making. 1. Reboiling The Water Reboiling water that has been left in the kettle is ruining the taste of your tea. This is because oxygen helps the flavor of tea to develop. Reboiling the water removes all the oxygen from the water. 2. Using The Wrong Teaspoon According to experts, the material your teaspoons are made of can greatly affect the taste of your tea. Experts say that the less reactive the metal of your teaspoon is, the better your tea will taste. Gold teaspoons will leave the purest taste but stainless steel teaspoons are good too due to being less reactive than silver. 3. Putting The Milk In Last A professor from Leeds University claims that adding milk at the start of the tea-making process results in a better cup. According to the professor, the flavor of your brew is created by the different compounds in tea. Adding the milk in early allows it to bind with the minerals, which results in a better overall flavor.
  • There are only a few days left to visit "Watercolor Wisconsin" at Racine's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. The popular annual show runs through April 24 and showcases 98 works by 78 Wisconsin artists. The museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more details, go to ramart.org.
  • If you’re looking for a free place to explore with your family (or for a solo outing), head to the Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road near Milwaukee. The garden is open to the public for free walking from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Parking is also free. Note: There are no paths; wear sturdy shoes. And visitors are reminded NOT to climb on the sculptures. Getting there: The Lynden Sculpture Garden is about 50 miles north of Kenosha and can be reached via I-43, exit Brown Deer Road. Head west on Brown Deer Road (Highway 100) for about 0.8 miles. The sculpture garden is located on the south side of Brown Deer Road.
  • Tune in tonight: “Sasquatch” is a three-part true-crime documentary that follows investigative journalist David Holthouse as he attempts to crack a bizarre, 25-year-old triple homicide in Northern California that some believe was the work of the mythical creature Bigfoot. The truth might be even scarier. (Hulu).
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert