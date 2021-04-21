Today's events for April 21

It’s Tea Day and even if that drink isn’t your ... cup of tea ... we love celebrating something every day. Tea itself comes in a wide variety of flavors and is served hot or cold. It’s been used for everything from a simple morning libation to the central element of social and religious rituals. To celebrate, set up an afternoon tea today at 3 p.m., complete with those cute little sandwiches and plenty of sweets. If you have a cute mug, now’s the time to use it.