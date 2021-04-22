Today's events for April 22

We here at the Kenosha News believe every day is Earth Day. But today is the OFFICIAL Earth Day 2021. To celebrate, do something nice for our planet — it’s the only one we have until we start colonizing Mars; therefore, we should do everything we can to sustain it. Pick up trash off the sidewalk, recycle your plastic water bottles and turn off the lights when you leave a room. You can find out more about local events on today’s Entertainment Page and more about the global event at www.earthday.org.

Celebrate our beautiful planet by reaching for the sky at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. The aerial adventure park, which opened in June of 2019, features nine different obstacle courses of varying degrees of difficulty that are woven through the trees. Climbers are strapped into harnesses and clipped onto wires at all times as they move from platform to platform, crossing rope bridges, climbing over swinging logs, ziplining and navigating teeter-tottering planks. The course is operating under COVID-19 guidelines. There are no walk-ins accepted. Reservations and waivers must be completed in advance of a visit. Guests are also asked to bring a mask to be worn at check-in. The course is open to people ages 7 and older. To make a reservation and for more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park

Tune in today: Premiering on Earth Day, “Secrets of the Whales” is a four-part National Geographic special that takes viewers on an epic journey within the world’s oceans and seas to reveal the extraordinary communication skills and social structures of five different species — orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales. Sigourney Weaver narrates. (Disney+).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.