Today's events for April 25
King penguins walk along the coastline at Salisbury Plain on South Georgia in the Southern Ocean. Credit: 'Sellamoment' via 'D_Sandford'

It’s World Penguin Day, celebrating one of the world’s most adorable animals and everyone’s favorite flightless birds. You can visit penguins at the Racine Zoo and the Milwaukee County Zoo. The Racine Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (62 and older), $8 for youths (15 and younger) and free for children age 2 and younger. For more information, go to www.racinezoo.org. The Milwaukee zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Admission is $16.75 for adults, $15.75 for seniors (60 and older), $13.75 for kids (ages 3 to 12) and free for children age 2 and younger. For more information, go to www.milwaukeezoo.org.

There are several new exhibits at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. “Nailing Crap Together and Calling It Art,” by Gary Warren Niebuhr is featured, along with solo shows featuring works by Kathy Brand, Kathy Kerner, Gabriela Pettit and Chuck Weber. They are all solo show award winners from the Anderson Arts Center’s 2020 Winter Juried Show. Also featured: works the Racine Art Guild, plus artist Genevieve Gerou. Through May 30. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. Note: Masks are required. www.kempercenter.com.

Tune in tonight: The Academy Awards will be given out tonight in a ceremony airing on ABC. This year’s Oscar show takes place jointly between Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre and Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. (7 p.m., ABC).

