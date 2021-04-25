Today's events for April 25

It’s World Penguin Day, celebrating one of the world’s most adorable animals and everyone’s favorite flightless birds. You can visit penguins at the Racine Zoo and the Milwaukee County Zoo. The Racine Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (62 and older), $8 for youths (15 and younger) and free for children age 2 and younger. For more information, go to www.racinezoo.org. The Milwaukee zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Admission is $16.75 for adults, $15.75 for seniors (60 and older), $13.75 for kids (ages 3 to 12) and free for children age 2 and younger. For more information, go to www.milwaukeezoo.org.