Today's events for April 26

Happy Pretzel Day, which is 24 hours to celebrate this salty (or, sometimes, sweet) snack. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous — and are stuck at home with time on your hands — you can always try making your own with one of the hundreds of recipes online. Or take the middle road and whip up a delicious snack mix using store-bought hard pretzels, seasonings and other snack mixes. However you do it, Pretzel Day is a great time to celebrate this wonderful treat!