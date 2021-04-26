Today's events for April 26

Happy Pretzel Day, which is 24 hours to celebrate this salty (or, sometimes, sweet) snack. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous — and are stuck at home with time on your hands — you can always try making your own with one of the hundreds of recipes online. Or take the middle road and whip up a delicious snack mix using store-bought hard pretzels, seasonings and other snack mixes. However you do it, Pretzel Day is a great time to celebrate this wonderful treat!
Looking for some high-flying thrills? Go ziplining at Lake Geneva Canopy Tours. This attraction, which opened in 2011, takes visitors soaring among the trees just north of downtown Lake Geneva. The ziplining course covers a wooded area, soaring over ravines, and ends with a downhill zipping race as riders face Lake Como. There’s also a High Ropes Course. For more details, call 262-248-9271 or visit www.lakegenevacanopytours.com.
Tune in tonight: “Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days” is a two-hour documentary special that pays tribute to the iconic children’s show and the social impact it has had over five decades. Special guests include first lady Jill Biden, Angelina Jolie, W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend and Questlove. (7 p.m., ABC).