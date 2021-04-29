Today's events for April 29

It’s International Dance Day, so show off some moves. Even those with two left feet can take part in Dance Day; just dance like no one is watching. It’s also great exercise, so get dancing!
- Another great place to show off some smooth moves and challenge yourself is Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. The aerial adventure park, which opened in June of 2019, features nine different obstacle courses of varying degrees of difficulty that are woven through the trees. Climbers are strapped into harnesses and clipped onto wires at all times as they move from platform to platform, crossing rope bridges, climbing over swinging logs, ziplining and navigating teeter-tottering planks. The course is operating under COVID-19 guidelines. There are no walk-ins accepted. Reservations and waivers must be completed in advance of a visit. Guests are also asked to bring a mask to be worn at check-in. The course is open to people ages 7 and older. To make a reservation and for more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park
- Tune in tonight: It's time to huddle up and hunker down for the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft as teams try to bolster their rosters. The long periods between picks, of course, will be crammed with X’s and O’s analysis, player highlights and storytelling. (7 p.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network).