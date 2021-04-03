Today's events for April 3

Oh, the irony! Today is World Party Day, but the only big parties we can still safely attend take place through Zoom. That said, you can create a party inside your own home. “Pass the food and turn up the music” is a common slogan on World Party Day, and you can certainly have a dance party in your living room. We suggest you hug your cats/dogs/spouse/siblings/gerbils/parents/children/house plants for a festive moment.

Here’s another way to celebrate safely: Take the party outside! Luckily, the weather is turning milder today, so make sure to get outside a bit and get some fresh air. The Kenosha area has an abundance of parks to explore; just remember to practice social distancing and stay 6 feet or more from people who are not in your household. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers; Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave. For ideas on fun nature activities to do with your family in parks, including printable maps and other fun stuff, go to the Pringle Nature Center’s website, www.pringlenc.org/free.