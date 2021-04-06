Today's events for April 6

Happy Tuesday! In addition to being part of Spring Break week for many folks, there are several unofficial “holidays” today:

Today is “New Beer’s Eve,” marking the day in 1933 when Prohibition ended in the U.S. and taverns were open again. To celebrate, people lined up around the block at the doors of their favorite pubs to imbibe the first legal brews in 13 years.

It’s also Tartan Day, so while you’re enjoying a beer, make sure you’re wearing something plaid. Tartan Day was created to celebrate Scottish history and the achievements of people of Scottish descent around the world.

Today is also Caramel Popcorn Day, celebrating that wonderful combination of the buttery sugar goodness of caramel with the light airy nature of popcorn. You can buy a bag, of course, or, if you’re looking for a project, make it yourself. The classic recipe calls for melting caramels in a double boiler and pouring it popcorn, shaking to prevent it from sticking together in the process. Enjoy!