Today's events for April 6

Happy Tuesday! In addition to being part of Spring Break week for many folks, there are several unofficial “holidays” today:
Today is “New Beer’s Eve,” marking the day in 1933 when Prohibition ended in the U.S. and taverns were open again. To celebrate, people lined up around the block at the doors of their favorite pubs to imbibe the first legal brews in 13 years.
It’s also Tartan Day, so while you’re enjoying a beer, make sure you’re wearing something plaid. Tartan Day was created to celebrate Scottish history and the achievements of people of Scottish descent around the world.
Today is also Caramel Popcorn Day, celebrating that wonderful combination of the buttery sugar goodness of caramel with the light airy nature of popcorn. You can buy a bag, of course, or, if you’re looking for a project, make it yourself. The classic recipe calls for melting caramels in a double boiler and pouring it popcorn, shaking to prevent it from sticking together in the process. Enjoy!
After all that caramel popcorn, you might be looking to get outside and actually enjoy the outdoors during your Spring Break. THis mild weather makes that even more appealing. The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Avenue, has a new StoryWalk Trail, open through April 11. Participants will read the featured story, “Little Owl’s Snow” by Divya Srinivasan, posted at points along a short hiking trail. You can find the trail route marked on the front door of the Nature Center (which is not open to the public).
Pringle also offers free virtual Easter-themed activities on its website, including “Leave No Child Inside: Egg Drop, Dye, & Roll. Visit www.pringlenc.org/egg to find out about how to make egg parachutes and color eggs with natural dyes and more through April 11.