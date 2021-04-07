Today's events for April 7

Who knew this was a thing? Today is No Housework Day, billed as “your chance to let it all slide and let the dishes worry about themselves!” For some, this is a once-a-year opportunity to ignore the drudgery of housework. For others (and you know who you are), it’s a daily lifestyle choice. This is a day to do whatever you want to do EXCEPT housework. You can fold that laundry Thursday ... or not.
The weather has been mild this week, so make sure to get outside a bit and get some fresh air. The Kenosha area has an abundance of parks to explore; just remember to practice social distancing and stay 6 feet or more from people who are not in your household. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers; Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave.
Another great place to explore is the Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Avenue. Pringle has a new StoryWalk Trail, open through April 11. Participants will read the featured story, “Little Owl’s Snow” by Divya Srinivasan, posted at points along a short hiking trail. You can find the trail route marked on the front door of the Nature Center (which is not open to the public).
Pringle also offers free virtual Easter-themed activities on its website, including “Leave No Child Inside: Egg Drop, Dye, & Roll. Visit www.pringlenc.org/egg to find out about how to make egg parachutes and color eggs with natural dyes and more through April 11.