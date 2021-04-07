Today's events for April 7

Who knew this was a thing? Today is No Housework Day, billed as “your chance to let it all slide and let the dishes worry about themselves!” For some, this is a once-a-year opportunity to ignore the drudgery of housework. For others (and you know who you are), it’s a daily lifestyle choice. This is a day to do whatever you want to do EXCEPT housework. You can fold that laundry Thursday ... or not.

The weather has been mild this week, so make sure to get outside a bit and get some fresh air. The Kenosha area has an abundance of parks to explore; just remember to practice social distancing and stay 6 feet or more from people who are not in your household. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers; Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave.