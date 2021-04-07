 Skip to main content
Today's events for April 7
No housework day

Spring is just around the corner which means so is your spring clean. Here are some tips to help you prepare. 1. Make A Checklist. Make a list of all of the things you want to tackle as part of your spring clean. This checklist will help dictate what you need. Making a list will also prevent you from forgetting those jobs you may usually forget as part of your usual spring clean. 2. Declutter. In the days leading up to the big clean, you can make the task easier by decluttering. Taking out your recycling, putting away clothes and getting rid of old food from the fridge are easy ways to make progress. 3. Prepare Your Tools And Get Your Favorite Supplies. Make sure you have everything you need for the tasks you want to complete as part of your spring clean. Avoid having to go to the shops mid-clean, as the extra errands will slow the process down and ruin your flow.

Who knew this was a thing? Today is No Housework Day, billed as “your chance to let it all slide and let the dishes worry about themselves!” For some, this is a once-a-year opportunity to ignore the drudgery of housework. For others (and you know who you are), it’s a daily lifestyle choice. This is a day to do whatever you want to do EXCEPT housework. You can fold that laundry Thursday ... or not.

The weather has been mild this week, so make sure to get outside a bit and get some fresh air. The Kenosha area has an abundance of parks to explore; just remember to practice social distancing and stay 6 feet or more from people who are not in your household. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers; Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave.

Another great place to explore is the Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Avenue. Pringle has a new StoryWalk Trail, open through April 11. Participants will read the featured story, “Little Owl’s Snow” by Divya Srinivasan, posted at points along a short hiking trail. You can find the trail route marked on the front door of the Nature Center (which is not open to the public).

Pringle also offers free virtual Easter-themed activities on its website, including “Leave No Child Inside: Egg Drop, Dye, & Roll. Visit www.pringlenc.org/egg to find out about how to make egg parachutes and color eggs with natural dyes and more through April 11.

