Today's events for Easter Sunday, April 4

It’s Easter Sunday, and, unlike 2020, local churches are meeting in person for services. You can also find several streaming services online. However you choose to celebrate today, stay safe and, if your little brother chomps the ears off your chocolate Easter bunny, forgive him.

Looking to challenge yourself and get some exercise in the great outdoors? Head to the Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. The aerial adventure park features nine different obstacle courses of varying degrees of difficulty that are woven through the park’s trees. The easiest courses (yellow) are near the ground; the toughest (black) is 30-40 feet in the air. The course is operating under COVID-19 guidelines. There are no walk-ins accepted. Reservations and waivers must be completed in advance of a visit. Guests are also asked to bring a mask to be worn at check-in. The course is open to people ages 7 and older. To make a reservation and for more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park