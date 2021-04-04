Today's events for Easter Sunday, April 4

It’s Easter Sunday, and, unlike 2020, local churches are meeting in person for services. You can also find several streaming services online. However you choose to celebrate today, stay safe and, if your little brother chomps the ears off your chocolate Easter bunny, forgive him.
Looking to challenge yourself and get some exercise in the great outdoors? Head to the Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. The aerial adventure park features nine different obstacle courses of varying degrees of difficulty that are woven through the park’s trees. The easiest courses (yellow) are near the ground; the toughest (black) is 30-40 feet in the air. The course is operating under COVID-19 guidelines. There are no walk-ins accepted. Reservations and waivers must be completed in advance of a visit. Guests are also asked to bring a mask to be worn at check-in. The course is open to people ages 7 and older. To make a reservation and for more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park
Also inside Bristol Woods County Park is the Pringle Nature Center, which has a new StoryWalk Trail, open through April 11. Participants will read the featured story, “Little Owl’s Snow” by Divya Srinivasan, posted at points along a short hiking trail. You can find the trail route marked on the front door of the Nature Center (which is not open to the public).
Pringle also offers free virtual Easter-themed activities on its website, including “Leave No Child Inside: Egg Drop, Dye, & Roll.” egg-themed activities on its website for free. Visit www.pringlenc.org/egg to find out about how to make egg parachutes and color eggs with natural dyes and more through April 11 at www.pringlenc.org/egg.
Tune in tonight: Turner Classic Movies celebrates Easter by showing the Fred Astaire/Judy Garland musical “Easter Parade” at 7 p.m.