Today's events for Feb. 1, 2022

Welcome to February, which is Library Lovers’ Month. It’s also a great month to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations. The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info

Did you make a New Year’s promise to visit some of our fine local museums? You can start today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

Racine County’s River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, offers ski and snowshoe rentals. And new this year are family-friendly kicksleds. Winter equipment rentals are available on a first-come basis, when snow conditions allow, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 262-639-1515 or go to riverbendracine.org.

