Today's events for Friday, April 1

Today is April Fools’ Day, so try to catch someone with at least one prank today. (And if someone gets you, be a good sport and laugh it off.) It’s also Fun Day, which means it’s the perfect excuse to go a little nuts and enjoy some silliness today.
The Kenosha Unified School District wraps up the school year with a busy theater schedule:
- "Bright Star" -- a musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell -- opens tonight at Harborside Academy, 913 57th St. The show is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the years 1945–46, with flashbacks to 1923. 7:30 tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (and continuing next week).
- Also opening tonight is the colorful musical "Seussical," at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St. “Seussical” is based on the children’s stories of Dr. Seuss, with most of its plot taken from “Horton Hears a Who!” 7:30 tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (and continuing next week).
- At Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, the Broadway musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’” — a tribute to the music of Fats Waller — will be performed tonight through Sunday. Shows are 7:30 p.m. The show, which debuted on Broadway in 1978, is set in the 1920s, and the performers on stage present “an evening of rowdy, raunchy, and humorous songs” from the era.
- The musical “A Year with Frog and Toad” is on stage at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave. “It’s the first show we’re doing in our renovated auditorium,” said Tremper teacher Nicolas Cicerale, who is directing the show. “It’s perfect for families, and we’re performing it with puppets.” Performances are 7:30 tonight and Saturday night (and continuing next week).
Tickets for all KUSD shows are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors (age 55 and older) and $6 for students. For tickets, go to kusd.edu/finearts.
- Night Ranger — a band that was huge in the '80s behind such hits as "Sister Christian" — performs tonight at the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill. 8 p.m. Tickets are $35.50-$210.50 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.
- If you do want some pranks -- or at least some sleight of hand -- on April Fools' Day, head to Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater tonight. Michael Carbonaro, a magician who bills himself as "America’s favorite trickster," is performing his "Lies on Stage" show. 8 p.m. Tickets are $37.75-$77.75 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.