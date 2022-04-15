Today's events for Friday, April 15

April is Active Dog Month, so make sure Spot gets a good walk today (and every day). It's good for you, too.
- Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. (just off I-94 at Grand Avenue) opens today for a full season of roller coasters, shows, funnel cakes and long lines for the hottest rides. The theme park is open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (plus 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday). Details are available at sixflags.com.
- Comedian Jimmie "JJ" Walker performs 8 tonight at the Kenosha Comedy Club, located inside the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 125 Sixth Ave. (He also performs at 7 and 9 Saturday night). Tickets are $25 and $35 (plus fees). For tickets, go to kenoshacomedyclub.com.
- Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an exhibit with works by artists Terry Evans (mixed media), Kristie Matteau (acrylic paintings) and George and Ann Rowe (fused glass). The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
- The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is hosting an April show on the gallery’s south wall called “Spring Fling.” This show showcases the works of Pollard artists in 2D and 3D. The gallery’s north wall — known as the “Art for $100 or Less” wall — features assorted works of the Pollard artists. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
- In Racine, the annual Peeps exhibit, featuring 162 entries using those colorful marshmallow candies, is open through April 23 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.