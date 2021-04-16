Today's events for Friday, April 16

It’s Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day today ... which isn’t difficult, with so many people still working from home! In fact, we assume a lot of people are spending their days in PJ’s as they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, if you’re one of those folks working from home, change it up by actually dressing up today as if you have an important business meeting.

It’s also Save The Elephant Day, started by the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation. The holiday was intended to help raise awareness of the dangers elephants face in the world. Elephants are known as some of the most gentle, magnificent animals in the world. The closest place to see elephants is the Milwaukee County Zoo. The zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Admission is $16.75 for adults, $15.75 for seniors (60 and older), $13.75 for kids (ages 3 to 12) and free for children age 2 and younger. For more information, go to www.milwaukeezoo.org.

It’s “Women’s Night” tonight at Union Park Tavern, with Brittany Lumley, Georgia Rae and Alahna Lundberg all performing. Union Park Tavern is located at 4520 Eighth Ave.

The band Space Echoes plays its rockabilly tunes tonight at Hills Hot Rod Hideout, 4327 17th Ave.