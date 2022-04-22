Today's events for Friday, April 22

We believe every day is Earth Day. But April 22 is the OFFICIAL Earth Day 2022. To celebrate, do something nice for our planet — it’s the only one we have until we start colonizing Mars; therefore, we should do everything we can to sustain it. Pick up trash off the sidewalk, recycle your plastic water bottles and turn off the lights when you leave a room. You can find out more at earthday.org.

Carthage’s Performing Arts Series brings the singing group Chanticleer to the campus for a performance at 7:30 performance tonight in Siebert Chapel. Chanticleer is known as “an orchestra of voices” for its seamless blend of 12 male voices. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (age 55 and older) and $15 for students. To purchase tickets, log on at carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m.

Looking for live music tonight? Three bands are playing at 58 Below: The Masquerade, The Hooks and The First Rule. The music starts at 7 p.m. at 58 Below, 504 58th St.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an exhibit with works by artists Terry Evans (mixed media), Kristie Matteau (acrylic paintings) and George and Ann Rowe (fused glass).The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is hosting an April show on the gallery’s south wall called “Spring Fling.” The gallery’s north wall — known as the “Art for $100 or Less” wall — features assorted works of the Pollard artists. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Last call for Peeps: The annual Peeps exhibit, featuring 162 entries using those colorful marshmallow candies, is open today and Saturday at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.