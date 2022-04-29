Today's events for Friday, April 29

It’s World Wish Day. If you promise to wish for world peace, we can use ours to wish for an endless supply of hot fudge sundaes. And world peace, of course.

“She Kills Monsters” — a play rooted in the Dungeons & Dragons universe and featuring numerous sword-fighting scenes, advanced projection technology and loads of special effects — opens tonight in the Main Stage Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. The show runs April 29-May 1 and May 6-8. Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There is also a 10 a.m. matinee on Friday, May 6. Tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for senior citizens (55 and older) and students. Go to uwp.edu/therita.

“Radio Show” — featuring performances of the classic radio dramas “Sorry, Wrong Number” and “The Hitchhiker” — continues at 7:30 tonight in the Studio Theater at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu/finearts.

“Something Rotten” — a musical comedy that spoofs musicals and Shakespeare — opens tonight at Carthage College. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (April 29-30) and 3 p.m. Sunday (May 1); continuing at 7:30 p.m. May 5-7. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office.

Looking for live music tonight? The Chevelles are playing classic rock favorites from 6:30 to 9:30 tonight at the Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave.

