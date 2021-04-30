Today's events for Friday, April 30

It’s International Jazz Day, so make sure you’re humming some Glenn Miller or Benny Goodman tunes as you go about your business today. And if you have an instrument at home, step outside and play a jazzy number (or two) for your neighbors.

Popular country band Bella Cain is performing an “unplugged” show tonight at Kenosha Brewing Co., 4017 80th St. The music starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 262-694-9494.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., is featuring comedian Mike Toomey tonight and Saturday. He started out doing bits on WGN Morning News in 2003 and, by September of 2013, Toomey had become an everyday part of the program. Shows start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

Tune in tonight: The CBS reboot of “MacGyver” ends its five-season run tonight with a final episode in which Mac and Riley go missing and wake up 24 hours later in a corn field with no memory of how they got there. They must unravel the mystery to find who took them, and how to get rid of the nano trackers in their bodies. (7 p.m., CBS).

